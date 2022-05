WATERLOO -- William (Bill) and Kristi (Prosser) Seemann celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on May 1 with a barbecue for family and friends.

They were married May 1, 1987, in Waterloo.

Their children are Cassie (Slo) Maljkovic and Mitchell Seemann, all of Waterloo.

