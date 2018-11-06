Try 1 month for 99¢
+2 
Seehase/50

CEDAR FALLS — Roger and Jane Seehase are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house/card party from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club.

Roger Seehase and Jane Kolar were married Nov. 23, 1968.

Roger retired from Jerald Sulky’s, and Jane retired from Bertch Cabinets.

Hosting the event will be their children, Terri (Kevin), Christopher (Ashley) and Wendy. They also have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments