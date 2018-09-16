Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HUDSON — Kevin and Mary Kirsch Seda celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house Sept. 15 at the Traer Memorial Building.

They were married Sept. 16, 1978, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Mary is a plan reporting specialist at Principal Financial Group, and Kevin farms and operates Seda Truck and Tractor Repair Service.

Hosting the event were their children, Sue and Cory Mundfrom of Reinbeck, Sara and Pete Thomsen of Ogden, Katie Muller of Janesville, Angie and Brad Wilson of Voorhies and Mike Seda of La Porte City. They also have six grandchildren.

