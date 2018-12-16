Try 1 month for 99¢
Seal/50

Mr. and Mrs. Seal

WATERLOO — Jerry and Paulette Lester Seal are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

They were married Dec. 22, 1968, at First Methodist Church in Clarion.

They are both retired.

Their family includes Ethan (deceased) and Aaron, his wife, Eva, and their daughter, Zadie (age 9), of Centennial, Colo.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments