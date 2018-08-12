Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Schwartz/50

Mr. and Mrs. Schwartz

Schwartz/50

JANESVILLE — Louis and Joyce Kvidera Schwartz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Irish Fest and later with a river cruise in Europe.

They were married Aug. 10, 1968, in St. Wenceslaus Church in Clutier.

Louis retired from US West Telephone Co. after 33 years, and Joyce is a registered nurse retiring after 35 years of service.

Their family includes Steven, Sally and Ryan Schwartz of Chicago, Paul, Cat, Tate and Soleil Schwartz of Lansing, Mich., Rodney Schwartz and Cheryl Conway of Sumner, Chad and daughter Savanna Schwartz of Cedar Falls, and Laura McKee, Kevin, Madison, Logan and Kolton of Clutier.

Cards may be sent to 8329 Winslow Road, Janesville 50647.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments