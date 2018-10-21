Schuldt/50

Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Schuldt

READLYN -- Dan and Marva Otto Schuldt are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Readlyn Community Center.

They were married Oct. 27, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran, Klingerk.

Dan owns Schuldt Repair outside of Readlyn and farms. Marva is retired from Marvalous Images and currently works at Schuldt Repair.

Their family includes Angie and Bob Fritz, Amy and Kurt Peyton, Andy and Dana Schuldt and Jamie and JJ Zearley. They have 13 grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

