Mr. and Mrs. Schuck

PARKERSBURG — Harlan and Margaret (Cleary) Schuck will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a coffee after services next Sunday, Sept. 2, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

They were married on Aug. 31, 1968, at the Congregational Church in Parkersburg.

Harlan is a retired land surveyor and Hawkeye Community College instructor, and Margaret is a retired office manager/dental assistant.

Harlan and Margaret are lifelong residents of Parkersburg and are enjoying their retirement traveling in their motorhome. They have recently completed trips to all of the 50 states.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at P.O. Box 411, Parkersburg 50665.

