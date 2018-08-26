Schuck/50
PARKERSBURG — Harlan and Margaret (Cleary) Schuck will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a coffee after services next Sunday, Sept. 2, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
They were married on Aug. 31, 1968, at the Congregational Church in Parkersburg.
Harlan is a retired land surveyor and Hawkeye Community College instructor, and Margaret is a retired office manager/dental assistant.
Harlan and Margaret are lifelong residents of Parkersburg and are enjoying their retirement traveling in their motorhome. They have recently completed trips to all of the 50 states.
Cards of congratulations will reach them at P.O. Box 411, Parkersburg 50665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.