ELK RUN HEIGHTS — “Mouse” and Shirley Schmidt will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 29, with a family gathering.

Merlyn “Mouse” Schmidt and Shirley Shea were married Oct. 2, 1993.

Mouse is retired from John Deere Foundry, and Shirley worked at UAW Auto Workers Local 838. They are still active in Local 838 Retirees.

Their blended family includes Lori and Bernard Cooper of Waterloo, Teri and Mike Kwasnik of Carol Stream, Ill., Tammie and Steve Collum of Cedar Falls, Steve and Monica Shea of Evansdale and Todd Schmidt of Waterloo, as well as 11 grandchildren (one deceased) and 15 great-grandchildren.

