WAVERLY — Leonard and Verna (Mehmen) Schmidt will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Feb. 16. A family dinner and card shower are planned.

The couple wed Feb. 16, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville.

They are both retired.

They are the parents of five children: Brad and Barb Schmidt, Steve and Denise Smith, Blake and Connie Yanda, all of Waverly; Brenda Schmidt of Shell Rock; and Jeff and Tracy Schmidt of Lisbon.

There are 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1316 2nd Ave. SW, Waverly, IA 50677