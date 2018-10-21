Try 1 month for 99¢
Schmelzer/60

Mr. and Mrs. Schmelzer

Schmelzer/60

WATERLOO — Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Schmelzer are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Alfred and Rosalea were married Oct. 20, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

Their family includes two children, Jeffrey and Timothy.

Cards may be sent to 1604 Maynard Ave., Waterloo 50701.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments