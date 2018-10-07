Schilling/50

Try 1 month for 99¢
WAVERLY — Larry and Carole Shepard Schilling will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Oct. 14.

They were married Oct. 12, 1968, at Plainfield United Methodist Church.

Larry retired from the D.O.T., and Carole retired from CUNA Mutual.

Their family includes two children, Tara and Tom Harn of Waverly and children Abi and Ashli, and Troy Schilling and Dawn Rains.

