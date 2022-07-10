Rousselow/50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATERLOO -- David and Pam Rousselow will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house July 16.

The event, hosted by their children, is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren 6227 Kimball Ave, Waterloo. No invitations will be sent; no gifts are requested.

David and Pam were married July 1, 1972, in Cedar Falls. She is retired from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, and nursing. Her husband is a retired farmer.

They are the parents of two children, Aaron (Valerie Raub) Rousselow of Dysart, and Amy (Rich) Gehrke of Denver. There are four grandchildren: Samantha, Alexis, and Keira Gehrke and Ava Raub.

