Robinson/50

Mr. and Mrs. Robinson

NEW HARTFORD -- William and Kathleen Robinson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

They were married Aug. 31, 1968, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Kathleen is a mailroom attendant at John Deere, and William retired as an electrical engineer, also at John Deere.

Their family includes three children, Susan Ames of Louisville, Ky., Sherry Robinson of Waterloo and Stacie and Reece Ragsdale of New Hartford, along with six grandchildren, Tanner and Conner Ragsdale, Elizabeth Kennedy, Michael Ames and Monica and Brianna Hines and two great-grandchildren.

