Robinson/50

NEW HARTFORD -- William and Kathleen Robinson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
They were married Aug. 31, 1968, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Kathleen is a mailroom attendant at John Deere, and William retired as an electrical engineer, also at John Deere.
Their family includes three children, Susan Ames of Louisville, Ky., Sherry Robinson of Waterloo and Stacie and Reece Ragsdale of New Hartford, along with six grandchildren, Tanner and Conner Ragsdale, Elizabeth Kennedy, Michael Ames and Monica and Brianna Hines and two great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.