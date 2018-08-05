Rigdon/40
JESUP — Dean and Ann Bader Rigdon will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
They were married Aug. 5, 1978.
Their family includes Alicia and Josh Wrage and Alaina Rigdon and Brandon Delagardelle, all of Cedar Falls, Olivia Rigdon of Rochester, Minn., and Caleb Rigdon of Jesup.
They also have two grandchildren, Maddox and Macie Wrage of Cedar Falls.
Cards may be sent to them at 3629 McStay Road, Jesup 50648.
