GILBERTVILLE — Jack and Kathy (Vogel) Reuter are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house from noon to 3 p.m. April 24 at the American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville. Their children are hosting the event.

They were married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

They are the parents of three children: Jason and Jennifer Reuter, and Kelly & Todd Rosonke, all of Jesup, Iowa, and Jackie & Brian White of Independence.

There are six grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0