ALLISON — David and Jackie Ormston Reints will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Sept. 19, 1968, in Waverly.
The couple farm together near Allison.
Their family includes four daughters, Kelly and Jason Bauman of Charlottesville, Va., Jodi and David Everts of Parkersburg, Amy and Mike Kent of Waverly and Lori and Shane Buss of Allison, as well as 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.
Cards may be sent to 24865 195th St., Allison 50602.
