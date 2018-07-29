Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Pryor/50

Mr. and Mrs. Pryor

Pryor/50

WATERLOO — Joseph and Karilyn Westphal Pryor will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower, planned by their children.

They were married July 27, 1968, in Waterloo.

They are both retired now.

Their family includes Christopher and Amy of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Nicole and Aaron of Jackson Hole, Wyo., as well as three grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 1151 Rainbow Drive, Waterloo 50701.

