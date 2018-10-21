Printy/55
DUNKERTON — David and Patricia Necker Printy are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Dunkerton Community Hall.
They were married Nov. 28, 1963, in Battle Creek, Mich.
Pat is retired after 32 years from the Dunkerton Schools, and Dave is retired after 35 years from Black Hawk County.
Hosting the event will be their children, Shari and Mark Sorensen of Raymond and Todd and Meeah Printy of Waterloo.
They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Amber, Jason, Ryleigh and Caleb Hansen of Fort Worth, Texas, Tiffany, Derek, Marek and Sawyer DeLong of Waterloo and Spencer and Noah Printy of Waterloo.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to: P.O. Box 98, Dunkerton, 50626.
