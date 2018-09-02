Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Poock/50

Mr. and Mrs. Poock

SUMNER -- Virgil and Claudette Poock will celebrate 50 years of marriage with an open house from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the American Legion Hall in Sumner.

Virgil Poock and Claudette Aubrey were married Sept. 8, 1968, at St. John American Lutheran Church in Sumner.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Their family includes Scott and Jill Poock, Valerie and Jason Gaede, Zachary and Amanda Poock and Travis Poock, all of Sumner, Christine and Lyn Wedemeier of Marion, Emily and Russ Yansky of Cedar Rapids, and son-in-law Rick Helin of Texas, husband of deceased daughter Susan. There are 10 grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments