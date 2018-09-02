SUMNER -- Virgil and Claudette Poock will celebrate 50 years of marriage with an open house from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the American Legion Hall in Sumner.
Virgil Poock and Claudette Aubrey were married Sept. 8, 1968, at St. John American Lutheran Church in Sumner.
Their family includes Scott and Jill Poock, Valerie and Jason Gaede, Zachary and Amanda Poock and Travis Poock, all of Sumner, Christine and Lyn Wedemeier of Marion, Emily and Russ Yansky of Cedar Rapids, and son-in-law Rick Helin of Texas, husband of deceased daughter Susan. There are 10 grandchildren.
