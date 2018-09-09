Pollock/60
DENVER — Kenny and Brenda Griese Pollock celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner this summer. A card shower is also being planned.
They were married Sept. 14, 1958, at St. John, Maxfield, rural Denver.
Their family includes five children, Tammy and Randy Bakken of Cedar Falls, Tonja and Mike Johnson of Parker, Colo., Todd and Sheila Pollock of Mount Vernon, Trent and Tina Pollock of Denver and Tia Manchester of Evansdale, as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 2269 260th St., Denver 50622.
