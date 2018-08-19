Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. Frost

WATERLOO -- Terry and Ordella Stephens Phillips are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Aug. 24, 1968, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Ordella spent 30 years in banking and is currently employed at Country Estate Fence. Terry retired from John Deere after 30 years and is currently the installer for Country Estate Fence.

They have two daughters, Shannon and Frank Frost of Waterloo and Julie and Brian Coughlin of Marion. They also have three grandchildren, Haile Frost, Lauren Coughlin and Cameron Coughlin.

A family dinner is planned to honor the couple, and they also celebrated with a trip to Florida.

Cards may be sent to them at 607 Olympic Drive, Waterloo 50701.

