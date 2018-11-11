Phillips/50

Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Phillips

JESUP — Jim and Darlene Phillips will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner outing.

They were married Nov. 16, 1968, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Jim is retired from Hawkeye Community College, where he taught heavy collision repair, and Darlene is retired from Jesup Community Schools, where she was a high school secretary for 15 years. Jim currently works part time as a driver for NAPA in Waterloo.

Their family includes Tracy and Douglas Ciesielski, Tara and Cory Silka, Trent (deceased) and Wendy Phillips and Troy and Kate Phillips.

They have seven grandchildren, Ashlyn and Jarrett Ciesielski, Lily Silka, Matthew and Mallory Phillips and Molly and Jacob Phillips.

