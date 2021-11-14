Petullo/50

WATERLOO -- It is hard to imagine that Bill and Marijo Petullo could have anticipated all the blessings their marriage would hold when they were wed 50 years ago. They were married on November 26, 1971 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Bill was born and raised in Chicago, and Marijo was born and raised in Waterloo. They met while attending Saint Norbert College in De Pere, Wis.

Bill and Marijo raised six children. Their children and their childrens' spouses are Michael and Mary Petullo of Holmen, Wisconsin; Molly and Aaron Van Wagner of Glendale, California; Brian and Sarah Petullo of Dike, Iowa; Kate and Korey Harris of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; T.J. Petullo of Whispering Pines, North Carolina; and Daniel and Kaylen Petullo of Norwalk, Iowa. T.J. is engaged to be married to Lisa Binkowski in June. Bill and Marijo have 11 grandchildren.

Bill and Marijo provided a great deal of service to Waterloo Columbus and Waterloo West high schools. They were both educators. Bill was a math teacher and a principal, as well as a US Army Reserve officer, and Marijo taught special education.

Now retired, they spend time in service of Saint Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo; tending to the gardens in Williams Bay, Wis.; supporting the Williams Bay Fine Art and Craft Festival; and leading the building committee for the Cedar Point Association.

Their loving home encouraged their children to become a college professor, an executive, a principal, an operations director, a soldier, and an energy salesman. They continue to guide their family with a love of faith, country, and most of all each other.

