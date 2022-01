Mr. and Mrs. Petersen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Don Petersen and Letha Sorensen were married Dec. 30, 1961, at Fredsville Lutheran Church in rural Cedar Falls.

Together they have two children, Karla Foust of Dike and Chad Petersen of Cedar Falls, along with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Letha is retired from banking, and Don is retired from Richardson Funeral Service.

Cards can be sent to: 1004 Bluff St., Cedar Falls IA, 50613.

