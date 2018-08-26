Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Pelton/50

WATERLOO — Chuck and Marilyn Huber Pelton were honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise party Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Church, hosted by their family.

They were married Aug. 17, 1968, at Blessed Sacrament.

Marilyn retired from Powers Manufacturing, and Chuck is retired from Central Railroad.

Their family includes Troy (deceased), and Cory and Rachelle Pelton of Davenport, as well as one grandchild.

Cards may be sent to them at 1900 Maynard Ave., Waterloo 50701.

