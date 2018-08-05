OELWEIN -- Gary and Mary Phillips Ott are celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
A family dinner also will be held with their children.
They were married Aug. 11, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.
They are retired from raising and showing horses and dairy farming, and Gary also retired from driving a semi.
Their children are Pam and Daniel Schmitt of Sumner, Roland and Deb Ott of Tripoli, Carolyn and Dave Schmitz of Fairbank, Helen and Mark Klemp of Tripoli, and Kenneth Lawrence Ott, who was stillborn. They also have 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two more due at the end of the year.
Send greetings to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Ott, Arlington Place, 1101 Third St. S.W., Oelwein 50662.
