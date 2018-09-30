Ortman/50
WATERLOO — Michael and Sandra Ortman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in August at the home of Brian and Sherice Ortman.
Michael Ortman and Sandra Bohnstengel Ortman were married Aug. 17, 1968, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clutier.
They both are now retired.
Their family includes three children, Brian and Sherice Ortman, Jon and Kerri Ortman and Chris and Tina Ortman, all of Waterloo, along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
