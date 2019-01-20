Try 1 month for 99¢
Whitmore/25

Lee and Linda Whitmore

Sunday, Jan. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

5604 Schenk Road, Waterloo

Celebrating 25 years of love and craziness!

Joins us for Cake and Ice Cream and Memories!

XO Lee and Linda Whitmore

