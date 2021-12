Oltman / 50

John and Karen Oltman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

John Oltman married Karen Kalkwarf on Dec. 10, 1971, at Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg. John is retired from Blackhawk Engineering, and Karen is retired from Lincoln Savings Bank.

They have three children: Jennifer (Michael) Cole of Naperville, Ill.,, Daniel (Jessica) Oltman of Traer; Kevin (Jennifer) Oltman of Durham, N.C.

Mr. & Mrs. Oltman also have five grandchildren: Jack and Ella Cole, Emilie and Jeremiah Oltman and Aiden Oltman.

