WATERLOO — Ron and Bonnie Nelson of Waterloo will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 28 in the clubhouse at the South Hills Golf Course.

The couple were married Oct. 24, 1968, in Sterling, Ill.

The couple have four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

