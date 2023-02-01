WATERLOO -- Vern and Donna Nelson marked their platinum wedding anniversary on Jan. 31, celebrating at the Palmer House in Chicago – the same hotel where they honeymooned 70 years ago.

Since their wedding, they have been inseparable and look forward to another 70!

Vern and Donna Nelson were married Jan. 31, 1953, in Waterloo.

She is a retired developer; and he is a retired insurance agent.

They are the parents of three children: Vern Nelson Jr., and Elizabeth O'Malley, both of Waterloo, and Lisa Mitrovich of Los Angeles.

There are six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.