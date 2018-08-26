Neisen/40
NEW HARTFORD — Mike and Penney Strien Neisen are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
They were married Aug. 26, 1978.
Penney is employed by the Waterloo Community Schools, and Mike is employed by ACI Mechanical.
Their family includes children Tiffany and Mike Asche, Jacob Neisen and Lindsey and Andy Brockway, along with three granddaughters, two grandsons and a granddaughter on the way.
