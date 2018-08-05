Neil Bolin
CLARKSVILLE — Neil Bolin will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.
He was born Aug. 14, 1928, on the family farm to Adlai and Flossie Bolin.
Neil retired as postmaster of Clarksville.
His family includes children Dave Bolin, Sandy Bolin-Townes and Barb Peters, as well as eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at 110 N. Ely St., Apt. 1, Clarksville 50619.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.