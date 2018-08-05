Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CLARKSVILLE — Neil Bolin will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.

He was born Aug. 14, 1928, on the family farm to Adlai and Flossie Bolin.

Neil retired as postmaster of Clarksville.

His family includes children Dave Bolin, Sandy Bolin-Townes and Barb Peters, as well as eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 110 N. Ely St., Apt. 1, Clarksville 50619.

