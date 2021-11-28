 Skip to main content
Mrs. Ida Frey

CEDAR FALLS — Mrs. Ida Frey will celebrate her 99th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Nov. 28, 1922 on a farm between Dumont and Ackley, the daughter of Jerry and Ramie Rewerts. She married John C. Frey on Feb. 8, 1946. He died on July 25, 1997. She taught elementary through high school and was a librarian.

Her daughters are Karen(John) Zilen, Chattanooga, Tenn., and Kathy, deceased (Ron) DeKock of Rolla, Mo. There are 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1807 Linden Ave. Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

