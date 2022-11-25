Mrs. Ida Frey

This extraordinary woman, born on a farm near Dumont, Iowa, turns 100 on November 28! Her eternal youthful glow stems from her committed faith in her heavenly father and dedicated love for her friends and family through faithful prayers, generous giving and handwritten letters. Her life of ministry with her husband, the Rev. John Frey, began when they married in 1946, serving over five churches throughout the Midwest. John passed July 25, 1997. Her loving family (2 married daughters, one in heaven, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren) will be celebrating together during a reception. Cards may be sent to 1807 Linden Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.