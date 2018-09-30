Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Moeller/50

Mr. and Mrs. Moeller

Moeller/50

DUNKERTON — Dale and Deb Huebner Moeller celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sept. 8, and the family joined them in Branson, Mo., the following weekend.

They were married Sept. 30, 1978, at Zion Luthran Church in Readlyn.

Deb works at UnityPoint at Home, and Dale farms and is retired.

Hosting the every were son Ryan and his wife, Jenni, and their children, Kyle, James, Luke, John, David and Bethany.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments