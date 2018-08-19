ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Brenda Nichols Miller and Rodney Miller are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married in Evansdale on Aug. 21, 1982.
Brenda is district manager for American Para Professional Systems, and Rodney is a warehouse associate at Building Products Inc.
Their family includes three children, Mark and Nikki Miller of Waukee, Elizabeth Miller of Indianola and Melissa and Chris Dullea of Cedar Rapids, along with seven grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 198 Toneff Drive, Elk Run Heights 50707. No gifts are requested.
Happy 36th Anniversary, Mom and Dad!
From your amazing children (who accidentally forgot your 35th)! We love you so much and hope you have another 36 wonderful years together.
Love, Mark, Beth, Melissa, Nikki, Chris and all your grandchildren!
