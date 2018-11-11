Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Miller

INDEPENDENCE — Dean and Janice Miller are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a trip to to visit their son and family later this year.

Dean and Janice Tynan Miller were married Nov. 11, 1978, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charles City.

The couple has one son and daughter-in-law, William and Brandy Miller, and three grandchildren, Brody, Faith and Liberty Miller.

Anniversary cards and well wishes may be sent to them at 417 Ninth Ave. S.E., Independence 50644.

