LA PORTE CITY -- Jim and Dianne Meyer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Odd Pops, 216 Main St., La Porte City.
Jim Meyer and Dianne Warford were married Jan. 30, 1969, in Oxford.
Jim retired from Spence Fertilizer after 40 years along with Sears for 38 years. Dianne is retired from Covenant Medical Center after 43 years.
Hosting the event will be their sons, Tim Meyer and Randy Meyer, both of Waterloo.
No gifts are requested.
