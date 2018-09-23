Subscribe for 33¢ / day
READLYN — Harold and Delores Meier celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family open house in early September.

They were married Sept. 19, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Maxfield, Denver.

Harold retired from John Deere, and Delores has been a homemaker and enjoys sewing.

Their family includes children Judy and LaVerne of Readlyn, Sherwin and Jeni Meier of Waterloo, Dawn and Dave Koehler of Cedar Falls and Todd Meier of Des Moines, along with seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Box 211, Readlyn 50668.

