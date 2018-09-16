Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mead/65

Mr. and Mrs. Mead

Mead/65

NEW HARTFORD — Paul and Barb Hilton Mead will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a 65th wedding family dinner Saturday, Sept. 22, in Waverly.

They were married Sept. 26, 1953, in Waterloo.

Barb retired as a business secretary and homemaker, and Paul was a self-employed contractor.

Hosting the event will be their children, Scott and Barb Mead of New Hartford, Teri Rawdon of Dike, David and Sheri Mitchell of Morton, Ill., and Rod and Amy Mead of New Hartford. They also have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with two more expected.

Cards may be sent to 29929 290th St., New Hartford 50660.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments