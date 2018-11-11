McLaury/65

Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. McLaury

DUNKERTON — Bill and Shirley McLaury will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Nov. 15, 1953, in Waterloo.

They are both retired.

Their family includes children Darrell and Donna McLaury of Waterloo, Julie Smith of Dunkerton, Angie and Greg Schiller of Monona and Linda (Jen Heckmann) of Waterloo, along with 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 5535 N. Nesbit Road, Dunkerton 50626.

