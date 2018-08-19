Subscribe for 33¢ / day
McGrane/50

Mr. and Mrs. McGrane

McGrane/50

FAIRBANK — Terry McGrane and Janet Kerns McGrane are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 26, at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank.

They were married Aug. 24, 1968, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.

Janet retired from Qwest Communications, and Terry retired from John Deere.

Hosting the event will be their children, Eric and Danette McGrane of Spokane, Wash., Tina and Todd Kaufman of Fairbank, Kris and DyAnna McGrane of Fayette and Tara and Jamie Sullivan of Fairbank. They also have nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 461, Fairbank 50629. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments