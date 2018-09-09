McElmeel/60
WATERLOO — Jim and Elsie Havlik McElmeel are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with Mass at Sacred Heart, followed by a family dinner.
They were married Sept. 13, 1958, at Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo.
Elsie retired as a nurse from Horizons and Columbus High School, and Jim retired as a paint contractor.
Hosting the event will be their two children, Gene and Terri McElmeel of Waterloo and Anne and Scott Durscher of Waverly, and six grandchildren, Megan, Liz and Peter McElmeel and Kelsie (Jarren), Austin and Carter Durscher.
Cards may be sent to 3332 Thistledown Drive, Waterloo 50702.
