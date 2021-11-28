McDermott/60

WATERLOO—Mr. & Mrs. Bill McDermott have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Bill McDermott and Donna Hamilton were united in marriage November 14, 1961, at St. John Church, Waterloo.

They are the parents of five children: Todd (Vick) McDermott of Waterloo, Tina (Brian) Little of Texas, Mark McDermott of West Des Moines, Lori (Craig) Meader of New Hampshire, and Jeff (Wendy) McDermott of Kansas City. They have nine beautiful grandchildren.