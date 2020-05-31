McCarty/75
CEDAR FALLS – John and Oneta McCarty will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
John McCarty and Oneta Denton were married June 2, 1945, in Rushville, Ind.
Their children are Rita Gray (Johnston), Vicki Buttrey (Springfield, Mo.), John A. McCarty (Cedar Falls), and Becky DeKoning (deceased). They have 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
John and Oneta were ministers of The Salvation Army for 33 years. They dedicated their lives to serving God and their fellow man through their calling and continue to do so at Windhaven Western Home Communities where they live now.
Cards may be sent to 5500 S. Main, #74, Cedar Falls 50613.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!