Matthias/50

WAVERLY — Gary and Janis Hartman Matthias will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
They were married Jan. 26, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
Mr. Matthias is retired from United Equipment Accessories, and Mrs. Matthias is retired from Bremer County.
Their family includes children Tammy and Wade Fleming of Jesup and Dan and Brandi Matthias of Readlyn, and four grandsons, Justin, Austin, Jackson and Drake.
No gifts are requested.
