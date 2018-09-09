Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mark/70

Mr. and Mrs. Mark

CEDAR FALLS -- Victor Mark and Barbara Sherbon were wed Aug. 14, 1948, at First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls.

Their family includes Judith and Dick Kramer of Traer, Vickie Castle, deceased in 2005, and Kenneth and Kelly Mark of Hanlontown, along with three grandchildren, Stacey and Kent Ward of Cedar Falls, Casey Castle of Hazleton and Lisa and Matt Heath of Trinity, Fla., and two great-grandsons, Timothy and Michael Ward.

Victor retired from the Cedar Falls Fire Department and Barb from the Cedar Bulletin.

After moving from their family home of 57 years they are now residing at Mallard Point, Apt. 114, 2603 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.

Thanks to our family for their love and help moving!

