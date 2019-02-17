Maifeld/70
ALLISON — Eugene and Deloris Maifeld are observing their 70th wedding anniversary.
They were married Feb. 24, 1949.
They farmed side-by-side until retirement, and now Eugene keeps busy hosting the morning coffee group; providing friends and relatives with the walnuts he has shucked, and gardening with Deloris — whose famous banana bread shows up at the home of shut-ins, friends, relatives and is enjoyed by the coffee guys.
Their family includes Judy (Randy, deceased) Maifeld, Janelle (Tim) Archer, and Jennifer (Steve) Heeren. They also have seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Their family is planning to spend the day together, celebrating their commitment to each other and to God.
