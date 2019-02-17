Try 1 month for 99¢
Maifeld/70

Mr. and Mrs. Maifeld

Maifeld/70

ALLISON — Eugene and Deloris Maifeld are observing their 70th wedding anniversary.

They were married Feb. 24, 1949.

They farmed side-by-side until retirement, and now Eugene keeps busy hosting the morning coffee group; providing friends and relatives with the walnuts he has shucked, and gardening with Deloris — whose famous banana bread shows up at the home of shut-ins, friends, relatives and is enjoyed by the coffee guys.

Their family includes Judy (Randy, deceased) Maifeld, Janelle (Tim) Archer, and Jennifer (Steve) Heeren. They also have seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Their family is planning to spend the day together, celebrating their commitment to each other and to God.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments