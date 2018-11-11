Luttrell/60
WATERLOO — Gene and Kitty Cochran Luttrell will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration and a card shower.
They were married Nov. 14, 1958, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Gene retired as a teacher with the Waterloo Community School District and as a high school wrestling coach. Kitty was a secretary extraordinaire for many in the Cedar Valley.
Their family includes three children, Larry Luttrell (deceased), Lynn and Mike Bowers of Waterloo and Lisa and Lance Miller of Shawnee, Kan., along with eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to 3019 Saratoga, Waterloo 50702.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.