Luttrell/60

WATERLOO — Gene and Kitty Cochran Luttrell will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration and a card shower.

They were married Nov. 14, 1958, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Gene retired as a teacher with the Waterloo Community School District and as a high school wrestling coach. Kitty was a secretary extraordinaire for many in the Cedar Valley.

Their family includes three children, Larry Luttrell (deceased), Lynn and Mike Bowers of Waterloo and Lisa and Lance Miller of Shawnee, Kan., along with eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to 3019 Saratoga, Waterloo 50702.

